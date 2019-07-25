MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There have been two fatal crashes this week on Highway 95, just west of North Branch.
On Tuesday, a chain reaction crash left a 58-year-old motorcyclist dead. On Wednesday, another chain reaction crash killed a 56-year-old man who was a passenger in a car.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Wednesday’s crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the Hornsby Street intersection, just west of where Tuesday’s crash happened.
A Kia Soul going east on the highway slowed to turn left on Hornsby and was rear-ended by a Dodge Calliber. The Kia was pushed into on-coming traffic and collided with a right-turning Ford Fiesta.
The passenger in the Kia Soul, a 56-year-old man from North Branch, died. The driver, a 47-year-old woman from North Branch, was brought to Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming with non-life-threatening injures.
The other motorists were not hurt.
Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.
