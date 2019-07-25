MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Cass Lake man will spend a month behind bars and four years under probation after he was caught by law enforcement attempting to meet up with a minor for a sexual encounter.
According to the Minnesota BCA, Brandon Wayne Masten sent explicit images to a 14-year-old girl and attempted to meet up with her for sex. But she told her parents who in turn contacted the police.
BCA undercover agents took over her phone conversations with Masten, and when he arrived for the meeting, he was taken into custody.
Masten will be required to complete an outpatient sex offender treatment program and register as an offender.
Remember – if you are contacted by someone who sends you or asks you to send explicit images. Tell a grownup.
— Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) July 25, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.