Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A vehicle crashed into the lobby of the Hubbs Center for Lifelong Learning Thursday morning, according to St. Paul Public Schools.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A vehicle crashed into the lobby of the Hubbs Center for Lifelong Learning Thursday morning, according to St. Paul Public Schools.
Classes were canceled for the day. With no classes scheduled Friday, classes should resume Monday. Crews are working to repair damage to the front of the building and confirm its structural integrity.
Officials say the vehicle crashed through the outside wall into the lobby at 8:18 a.m. before coming to rest adjacent to the reception desk. The female driver exited the vehicle uninjured. There were no passengers, and nobody else was injured in the crash.
The Hubbs Center, located at 1035 University Avenue West, provides educational services to adults.
You must log in to post a comment.