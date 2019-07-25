Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis City Council approved policy priorities for their first-ever Strategic and Racial Equity Action Plan, in response to what they say is a need to address racial disparities in Minneapolis.
According to the City, it’s “a four-year plan that embeds racial equity principles into all aspects of the City’s work and defines goals that can be objectively measured and inform resource decisions.”
The city announced three policy priorities:
- “Reducing involuntary displacement in rental housing for black, indigenous and people of color communities.
- “Increasing the number of Minneapolis-based businesses owned by black, indigenous and people of color; and increase businesses with black, indigenous and people of color ownership that are still in business after five years.
- “Increasing the number of black, indigenous and people of color ages 10 to 24 years living in higher violence areas of Minneapolis who participate in high quality youth programs.”
This is the first time the city has ever incorporated a racial equity framework into its strategic planning, and builds on the Minneapolis 2040 plan, the first goal of which is to eliminate disparities.
The Racial Equity Community Advisory Committee will provide updates to the community on the progress being made to close racial disparities, while the City’s Racial Equity Steering Committee will do the same, but will report to the City Council.
