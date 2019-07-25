MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report shows Minneapolis listed among the top 5 cities in America for boosting clean energy.
The report, released by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, ranks Minneapolis fourth in the country for making and keeping clean energy goals. Boston ranked first, followed by San Francisco and Seattle. Washington rounded out the top 5.
“This year, Minneapolis adopted policies requiring homes and apartment buildings to disclose their energy use to buyers or renters,” the ACEEE reported.
Minneapolis was also listed among the eight cities that have adopted efficiency requirements for existing buildings, along with New York, Denver, Chicago, Reno, Salt Lake City, Washington and San Jose.
“In the absence of leadership from the federal government, local governments have had to step up and take the lead on climate policy. Climate action is intrinsically linked to housing and equity, and we will continue to lead on efforts to make Minneapolis the greenest city in America,” Mayor Jacob Frey said.
Minneapolis was praised for, in particular, their policy goals relating to energy and water utilities.
St. Paul was ranked 31st among the 75 cities included in the rankings.
ACEEE said there’s still work to be done. A third of the 75 cities surveyed have not yet set greenhouse gas reduction targets, and of the 29 cities that have, 22 are not fully tracking their progress.
