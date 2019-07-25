MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe storms threaten to drop hail on northern Minnesota Thursday night before washing over the Twin Cities in Friday’s early morning hours.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the storms should fire up Thursday evening in northwestern Minnesota. The main threat will be hail.
As the night progresses, the storm system will sweep down across the state, hitting the metro in the pre-dawn hours. After the storms move through, skies should be clear for most of Friday.
Storms this evening could bring severe hail to northwestern MN. #mnwx
For the metro, today will be mostly cloudy, breezy with highs in the low 80s. Storms hit the Twin Cities overnight. pic.twitter.com/Uc6ISc6H7B
— Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) July 25, 2019
Additionally on Thursday, rain showers are expected to soak southwestern Minnesota and may clip the Twin Cities in the afternoon.
Highs Thursday are expected to be in the low 80s. Friday will bring slightly warmer weather.
As for the weekend, Saturday looks to be sunny and warm, with highs near 90. Sunday, on the other hand, is expected to be rainy and wet.
