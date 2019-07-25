  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Motorcycle Crash, St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 55-year-old man was injured after driving off the road in St. Louis County Wednesday night in a crash police believe may have been the results of drinking.

The crash happened along the 11000 block of the Ash River Trail near Mead Wood Road at about 9:20 p.m.

Police said the driver approached a left-hand curve in the road and ended up driving off to the right.

The driver’s injuries were not life-threatening, police reported.

The name of the driver was not released.

Comments