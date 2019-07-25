Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 55-year-old man was injured after driving off the road in St. Louis County Wednesday night in a crash police believe may have been the results of drinking.
The crash happened along the 11000 block of the Ash River Trail near Mead Wood Road at about 9:20 p.m.
Police said the driver approached a left-hand curve in the road and ended up driving off to the right.
The driver’s injuries were not life-threatening, police reported.
The name of the driver was not released.
