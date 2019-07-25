Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin Air and Army National Guard are in western Wisconsin Thursday evening to help with tornado cleanup.
Two tornadoes hit Polk and Barron counties last Friday night. The guard is bringing in heavy equipment and muscle to remove downed trees and debris.
The National Weather Service says 16 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin last weekend. A preliminary report estimates the storms caused nearly $2 million worth of damage.
About 16,000 customers are still without power as of late Thursday evening.
