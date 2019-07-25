Filed Under:CenterPoint Energy, Gas Leak, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Phillips neighborhood


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several Minneapolis families are waiting to return home Thursday night following a gas leak in the Phillips neighborhood.

A crew hit a gas line on 15th Avenue South at about 2:30 p.m., forcing about 30 residents to evacuate their homes.

CenterPoint Energy shut off the gas until workers stopped the leak, and officials say they are working to get those families back home as soon as possible.

