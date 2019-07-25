MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Olmsted County say a 14-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old girl at the county fair Tuesday.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assigned to the Olmsted County Fair security detail responded Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. to a report of an assault between two 14-year-old girls.

The victim told deputies she was in the Midway section of the fair when she was approached by the 14-year-old female suspect. The victim and suspect both know each other.

The victim says the suspect then struck her on the side of the head and pulled her to the ground. The victim said other juveniles helped the suspect pull her to the ground.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was located in the same area and was not cooperative with deputies.

“The suspect refused to fully identify herself when confronted by deputies and as a result of the uncooperative, belligerent behavior shown by the suspect she was taken into custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was taken to Many Rivers Juvenile Detention Center and held for her court appearance on Wednesday, where she was initially charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree assault/

“The level of charges against the suspect may change as the investigation is still very active. It is also possible that additional juveniles involved in the assault, if able to be clearly identified, may face criminal charges as well,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says there was an additional incident that happened off fairgrounds’ property, an assault at a Walgreen’s parking lot, is being investigated by the Rochester Police Department.

Additional deputies were added to the fair during evening hours.