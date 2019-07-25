Comments
Note: Above video is from July 16, 2019.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities plant that released a toxic chemical into the air for years has completed testing of its new pollution control equipment.
A third party tested Water Gremlin’s equipment on Tuesday to measure its effectiveness. We told you last week the company in White Bear Township missed its deadline as outlined in a stipulation agreement with the state.
It was fined $500 a day after being given two extensions. The total fine was $5,500.
The results will be sent to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and should be available next week. Then, next steps will be determined.
