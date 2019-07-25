SEVERE WEATHER:Severe t-storm warnings issued for Beltrami, Lake of the Woods and Marshall counties until 3 p.m.
By Jennifer Mayerle
Note: Above video is from July 16, 2019.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities plant that released a toxic chemical into the air for years has completed testing of its new pollution control equipment.

A third party tested Water Gremlin’s equipment on Tuesday to measure its effectiveness. We told you last week the company in White Bear Township missed its deadline as outlined in a stipulation agreement with the state.

It was fined $500 a day after being given two extensions. The total fine was $5,500.

The results will be sent to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and should be available next week. Then, next steps will be determined.

Click here for Water Gremlin’s full message regarding the test.

