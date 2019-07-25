MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday, so you might be Workin’ for the Weekend. WCCO This Morning found four fun events happening in the Twin Cities to put on your calendar.
Bring your pup, bring your human, to Northeast Minneapolis! The Northeast Dog Parade is this Friday. Gather at the park across from Wilde Cafe at 5 p.m. There are activities, puppy treats and samples from local businesses. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. And don’t forget to dress your dog for the costume contest.
10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance
The 7th annual 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance will convene along the shores of Lake Minnetonka on the Excelsior Commons. On Sunday you can view more than 150 cars, boats, and motorcycles – each historically significant and conditioned from as early as the 1900s. The event will feature live music, food trucks and more.
The annual Wiener Dog races are back at Canterbury Park. 72 dogs will compete in six heats on Saturday. The 12 fastest dogs will return to Canterbury Park to compete in the championships in September.
Finally, celebrate the 80th annual Aquatennial with the Target Fireworks. The show starts 10 p.m. on Saturday. Get to West River Parkway and on the Stone Arch Bridge early. Music and activities run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.