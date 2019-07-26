



— The state’s investigative bureau has released files in the officer-involved shooting of Minnetonka High School student Archer Amorosi , who was killed outside his home last summer.

According to law enforcement, 16-year-old Amorosi did not comply with commands and was holding a hatchet and handgun-style BB gun. His family says he was struggling with mental health issues and was going through a crisis when he was shot.

About one year after Carver County Deputies shot and killed the teen, newly-released evidence sheds light on what took place on July 13. According a 911 transcript from that morning, Amorosi’s mother called authorities, saying her son was acting “violent and destructive.”

Deputy Travis Larson was one of the first to arrive on scene and walked up to the home.

“I looked up and could see through the bay window. I could see a person standing in the window with a gun pointed at me,” said Larson in a recorded interview with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

After deploying pepper spray and tasers, he said Amorosi ran out the front door carrying a hatchet and what appeared to be a gun. Corporal Jacob Hodge describes what happened next.

“He pulled his hair … gave out a war scream like ‘Ahhh!’ Yelled at me and ran straight at me. He was coming straight at me with that hatchet and that gun. I got my gun on him and started firing,” said Hodge.

Charges were never filed against the two deputies who fired their weapons. A hatchet, baseball bat, switch blade and multiple air soft guns were cataloged by the BCA as evidence.

In the wake of his son’s death, Archer’s father Don has turned his anguish into advocacy. He established Archer’s Aim, a foundation to bring awareness and resources to teen athlete mental health.

Next month, the nonprofit will host a charitable lacrosse tournament to raise money for mental health awareness and education.