SEVERE WEATHER:Click here for the latest updates.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ilhan Omar


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican challenger to Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is accused of shoplifting 279 items from a suburban Target earlier this year.

READ MORE: Minneapolis Police Intends To Run Against Ilhan Omar

A criminal complaint says Danielle Stella stole items valued at more than $2,000 from Target in January. She allegedly told police she doesn’t remember anything after arriving at Target, due to post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Star Tribune reports Stella was arrested again in April after allegedly stealing $40 in cat food from a Cub grocery store. A police report says she told an officer she forgot to pay.

READ MORE: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Says He’s Not Going To Run Against Ilhan Omar

In a text to The Guardian, Stella said she’s innocent until proven guilty, and if she were guilty, she’d never run for public office.

Stella is a 31-year-old special education teacher and President Donald Trump supporter. She has gained attention for social media posts referencing QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)