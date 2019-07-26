  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Lakeville teenager has broken the women’s world record in the 200-meter backstroke.

(credit: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The Associated Press reports that Regan Smith, 17, broke the record Friday at the world swimming championships in South Korea.

Smith won her semifinal heat with a time of 2 minutes, 3.35 seconds, beating the record mark of 2:04:06 set in the London Olympics by Missy Franklin.

The world championship finals are slated for Saturday.

https://twitter.com/missyfranklin/status/1154723639180312576

