MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 42-year-old man accused of killing his mother and attacking his father in Maple Grove has been charged with murder.
Matthew George Witt, of Maple Grove, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree attempted murder.
Officers responded Wednesday around 8 p.m. to a home in the 660 block of Eagle Lake Drive on a report of an unconscious person. According to the criminal complaint, Witt was covered in blood when he answered the door, telling officers: “Take me to jail. I did it. I didn’t kill them. They’re alive. I let them live.”
Inside, they found the two victims, a husband and wife, identified as George and Elizabeth Witt. Police say Elizabeth appeared to have suffered severe head trauma and was not breathing. George had bruises on his face, a laceration under his eye and was bleeding from his head, but he was conscious.
George told investigators he believes Matthew had been using methamphetamine during the time of the attack and only used his hands to harm his parents. George suffered multiple facial fractures, a laceration that required staples and severe facial contusions. He is now in stable condition.
George told officers his son suffers from mental health problems.
Prosecutors will be seeking bail of $1 million.
