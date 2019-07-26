MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Heat and humidity are returning to Minnesota on Friday, bringing the potential for late night thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says temperatures in the Twin Cities are expected to reach the upper 80s, while some communities across the state could see the mercury climb into the low 90s.
With the heat will come a boost in a humidity, something that’s gone unnoticed in Minnesota in recent days. According to Brickman, dew points Friday will be in the mid-60s, which will feel steamy but not quite oppressive.
The National Weather Service says the heat and humidity will bring the possibility of storms to the Twin Cities metro, which is under a marginal risk of severe weather.
If storms do develop Friday night, the biggest threats will be large hail and damaging winds.
