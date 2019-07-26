Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fans driving to Vikings training camp this weekend might need to call an audible. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing parts of Interstate 494 between Mendota Heights and Eagan this weekend.
(credit: Jupiter Images)
It’s all part of a two-year repaving and bridge repair project.
Eastbound traffic will be down to one lane, and westbound just two lanes, through Monday morning’s rush hour.
Several ramps are also closing.
This same roadwork will be done the next three weekends.
