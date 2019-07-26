Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews are searching for a 69-year-old man after officials say he fell off a boat into Lake Pepin Thursday evening and did not resurface.
Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. to the Mississippi River near Lake City. A passenger on the boat witnessed Terry Lee Woeltge fall into the water. Officials say the man was not wearing a floatation device.
Crews searched for the man Thursday until sunset and resumed search efforts Friday morning at 7.
The incident is under investigation.
