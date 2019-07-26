  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Employees, Jobs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What distracts you most at work may just depend on the day.

A new survey shows workers are most productive Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Accountemps says 29% of those surveyed says their productivity is the highest on Monday.

Also, 27% say Tuesday, and only 11% say Friday.

Employees also say their biggest distraction is coworkers who are too social or chatty, followed by office noise and then unneeded conference calls and meetings.

