MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two overnight shootings in Minneapolis left one man dead and two others injured, according to police.
The first shooting happened at about 1:17 a.m. near 3rd Street and 2nd Avenue in downtown Minneapolis’ Gateway District. Police say one person was shot, but their condition has not been released.
The second shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Lyndale Avenue North at about 3:21 a.m. Officers arrived to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts from the officers and paramedics, the man died at the scene.
Soon after, police were informed that a gunshot victim arrived at Hennepin Healthcare, and he was likely connected to the Lyndale Avenue murder. Investigators say the two men involved in the deadly shooting knew each other.
Anyone with information on these shootings can call CrimeStoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be given anonymously at CrimeStoppersMN.org.