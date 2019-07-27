MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An SUV and a pickup pulling a trailer collided at the intersection of County Road 22 and Centennial Drive Friday afternoon in Garfield, Minnesota, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. One person was unresponsive after the crash.
The SUV was driving eastbound on County Road 22 and made a U-turn, hitting the pickup and trailer also driving eastbound. The accident happened just before 4 p.m.
The 41-year-old SUV driver, Lindsey Reynolds Bucey from Arizona, was pinned to the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was flown to St. Cloud Hospital. Thirty-three-year-old passenger Terrell Reynolds Melville from Texas was taken via ambulance to Alomere hospital.
The two others involved in the crash were not injured. They are 47-year-old William Louis Johnson and passenger Timothy Dale Krueger, 42. Johnson is from Osakis and Krueger is from Nelson, Minnesota.
Garfield is located just over seven miles northwest of Alexandria, Minnesota.
You must log in to post a comment.