



— There’s a lot to deal with on Minnesota roads.

First, there’s the snow and the ice in the winter, closely followed by road construction in the summer. And don’t even get people started on the zipper merge. It’s enough to make you give up your car and walk.

But come August 1, a small slice of relief is on the way for motorists with one big pet peeve.

The new Slowpoke Law means drivers in the left lane could be fined if they don’t move over for faster vehicles.

This year, state legislators worked with the Minnesota State Patrol to clean up the old slow-moving vehicle law to say motorists need to move over if another driver is behind them.

“It slows your commute down and it gets dangerous sometimes,” said Bryan, who commutes from Eau Claire to the Twin Cities weekly.

“I feel like being in the left lane and going 50 or 55 is just not conducive to traffic,” said Carter Ankrah of St. Louis Park.

Nothing in this law or any Minnesota law allows drivers to break the speed limit. If a car is going the speed limit, there’s no need to pass them.

About a dozen other states have similar left lane laws.

The actual fine for the violation is $50, but there’s a general surcharge of $75, making the total ticket $125.