Duluth
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After reportedly trespassing , a man likely around 45 years old fatally drowned near the Ore Docks in Duluth Saturday.  The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the fire department brought the man to shore around 2:15 p.m.

He was transported to a hospital where he died. The man’s identification is pending and the incident remains under investigation.

The office said police, the fire department, rescue squad, DNR and Coast Guard assisted.

