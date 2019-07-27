  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a scam going on that some Twin Cities authorities want you to know about. The Ramsey County Sheriff says several people have let his office know of a robo-call scam.

The caller demands immediate payment and says your utilities will be shut off if you don’t pay up. Authorities say if you get one of these calls, you should hang up and call Xcel Energy.

If you’ve been a victim of the scam and made a payment, you can call 9-1-1 to report it.

