MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In what police are calling a “suspicious death”, a 30-year-old woman was reportedly found unconscious and not breathing in a residence on the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North in Sauk Rapids early Saturday morning.
Police say they were unable to revive the victim after they were called to the home just before 3 a.m. They say there is no ongoing danger to the community.
Police say no further information will be released until Monday, July 29.
