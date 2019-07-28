Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The nation’s first permanent, public memorial to honor survivors of sexual violence will break ground at Boom Island Park in August. The memorial was founded by Sarah Super, who was raped by an ex-boyfriend in 2015.
Eleven survivors approached the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board in 2015 to discuss the memorial. It was approved in 2017 with the condition that $650,000 be raised to cover costs. The project received donations from individuals and organizations that totaled that amount, organizers Break the Silence said.
The memorial will break ground near the foot bridge to Nicollet Island at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8.
Notable donors include Gloria Steinem, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Eve Ensler and Nora McIreny. More information on the memorial can be found at Break the Silence’s website.
