MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 42-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder after attacking his parents in their Maple Grove home.
According to the complaint, Matthew Witt assaulted his mother and father Wednesday evening, killing his mother and severely injuring his father. Witt’s father told police his son, who was living at the residence, suffered from mental health issues and believed his son was using methamphetamine at the time of the attack.
Witt’s father also told police he did not remember his son using any weapons, and believes his son only used his fists.
A witness told police she had spoken to Witt just before the attack, stating Witt told her his “parents’ house and money would be his someday, and that day would be soon.”
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Witt’s mother, 68-year-old Elizabeth Witt, died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide. Witt’s father suffered multiple facial fractures and several facial contusions.
Witt’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday. He remains in custody.
