MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lakeville teen Regan Smith claimed another gold medal and two more world records Sunday at the world swimming championships in South Korea.
Smith joined her teammates Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia and Simone Manuel in victory in the 4×100 medley relay with an overall world-record time of 3:50:40 — besting Australia’s relay team by just over 3 seconds.
Smith also set a world record in the 100-meter backstroke portion of the relay in which she recorded a time of 57.57. Smith won the individual 200-meter backstroke race Saturday, and set a world record in the semifinals for the same event Friday.
The 17-year-old will compete in the U.S. Olympic trials next summer in hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
