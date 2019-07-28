Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grab your rain gear if you’re venturing out of the house Sunday afternoon around the Twin Cities metro.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says parts of Minnesota will see isolated storms throughout the day, while some areas, particularly in and around the metro, have the chance to experience severe weather.
The “conditional” threat surrounding the Twin Cities means potential for damaging wind, hail and tornadoes. The chance for tornadoes is from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Augustyniak says dew points are also up from yesterday, causing higher humidity.
High temperatures for Sunday remain in the 80s.
Storms are slated to taper off into the evening, with the next chance for rain shaping up to be Friday.
