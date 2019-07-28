ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Cloud police are looking for a witness to an assault Sunday morning, who may have taken a video of the incident with their cellphone.
Police say they responded to an assault at University Drive South and 8th Avenue South around 7:45 a.m., where they say a 32-year-old man was assaulted by two other men near the east side of New York Gyro. Witnesses believe the man, who was found with multiple injuries, was possibly beaten with a wooden shovel handle.
Police believe the assault is related to an earlier reported fight on the 700 block of 14th Street South, and the parties involved are acquaintances.
Police were later informed that someone had stopped to take a video of the assault with their phone, and they’re asking that individual contact them as soon as possible in order to identify the suspects.
Anyone with additional information is also urged to contact the police department.
The victim is currently at the St. Cloud Hospital in critical condition.
