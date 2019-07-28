MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After powerful storms and at least 16 tornadoes swept across Wisconsin last week, the state’s Department of Military Affairs says significant cleanup efforts are underway. Officials in Langlade, Polk, and Barron counties are assisting with local recovery efforts including debris clearance teams.
Officials say public sector costs associated with the storm total around $5.3 million, most of which are from debris removal or emergency protective measures.
Several counties declared a State of Emergency in response to the storm damage, including Clark, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Polk, Portage, Sawyer, and Vernon counties.
The department says about 300 Wisconsin Public Service utility customers remain without power.
Any damage estimates for private property can be reported to 2-1-1 or 877-947-2211.
