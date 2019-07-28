Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is recovering after being shot Sunday afternoon in northeast Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police say the shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. on the 2400 block of Washington Street. When police arrived, they found a man suffering a non-life threatening injury due to a gunshot wound.
Police believe the victim knew the shooter.
The victim was transferred via ambulance to an area hospital, while police say the suspect is still at large.
