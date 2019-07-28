SEVERE WEATHER:Several tornado watches are in effect across Minnesota until 9 p.m. Click here for the latest.
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is recovering after being shot Sunday afternoon in northeast Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. on the 2400 block of Washington Street. When police arrived, they found a man suffering a non-life threatening injury due to a gunshot wound.

Police believe the victim knew the shooter.

The victim was transferred via ambulance to an area hospital, while police say the suspect is still at large.

Comments