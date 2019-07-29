  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two juveniles were seriously injured Saturday night when a tube being pulled by a boat crashed into a dock in Maple Grove. Authorities say the boat operator is suspected of being impaired.

Deputies responded to Eagle Lake just after 8 p.m. Officials say the boat was pulling two tubes. One of the tubes with three juveniles on board crashed into a boat lift during the incident, throwing the occupants into a dock.

The 34-year-old woman operating the boat was given a field sobriety test, and she was arrested after the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.

