Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota officials say two members of its men’s swimming team were victims of gun violence in Minneapolis over the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota officials say two members of its men’s swimming team were victims of gun violence in Minneapolis over the weekend.
The Minnesota Athletics’ Department says the two swimmers were hit by stray gunfire early Saturday morning near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 3rd Street north in downtown Minneapolis. The two had just ordered a pizza and were waiting for a ride home.
Emergency crews brought the two men — who have not been identified — to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released.
In two other Saturday morning shootings in Minneapolis, two other people were injured and one person died.
You must log in to post a comment.