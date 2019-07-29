Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials announced Monday the 3M Open will return to the Twin Cities in 2020.
Next year’s PGA tournament will take place July 20-26.
Mark your calendars! 🗓️ The 2020 #3MOpen will take place July 20-26! We will see you there! pic.twitter.com/VrXo2GPMss
— 3M Open (@3MOpen) July 29, 2019
Twenty-year-old Matthew Wolff took home the trophy in this year’s tournament, making a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to finish at 21 under par.
