



A committee of bipartisan legislators agreed Monday to supply emergency insulin to people with diabetes, but the source of funding for the medication is still undecided.

Minnesota House leadership says the deal reached on the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act is “encouraging” and they “remain ready to move forward.”

“I appreciate the work done by a bipartisan group of legislators to address insulin affordability and emergency access this interim,” said Speaker Melissa Hortman. “While it’s encouraging that they appear close to agreement on how a program would function, it seems the funding source remains a sticking point.”

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler added, “House DFLers remain committed to addressing the high price of insulin and standing up to the pharmaceutical companies profiting off of Minnesotans. This bipartisan progress is positive news, but there is more work to be done to finalize the funding source and ensure Minnesotans have access to the insulin they need to survive.”

The group MN Insulin4all is calling for the program to be funded by pharmaceutical companies.

“We trust that legislators on both sides of the aisle will put Minnesotans ahead of big pharma’s bottom line and require pharmaceutical companies to bear the cost of funding emergency access to insulin. The pharmaceutical companies that charge skyrocketing prices created this crisis and need to be held accountable” a statement from the group said.

According to the Health Care Cost Institute, the price of insulin has more than tripled in the last decade. This first-of-its-kind bill seeks to help people suffering from diabetes get insulin even if they can’t afford it.

The name of the bill comes from Alec Smith, a Minnesota man who died when the price of his insulin forced him to ration his supply.

Hortman says she’s hopeful the House will be able to reach a deal with the Senate on funding soon.