2oz. Hornitos Plata
3 dashes of Angostura Bitters
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer is in full swing and it’s always a great time for some delicious summertime cocktails. Jake Rains, bar manager at Butcher & the Boar, shared these recipes with Mid-Morning viewers.
COCKTAIL RECIPES:
Blueberry Basil Cooler-
2oz. Pinnacle Vodka
2oz. House made Blueberry Shrub
1/2 oz Lemon juice
3 basil leafs
Topped with Soda Water
Garnished with a basil Leaf
Spicy Paloma-
2oz. Hornitos Plata
1 1/2 oz. House made Grapefruit Cordial
1/2 oz Campari
1oz. Lime juice
Served with a Chili Lime Salt rim
Butcher and the Boar Old Fashion-
2oz. B&B Knob Creek Single Barrel
1/2oz. House made Demerara Syrup
3 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Served with an orange spritz
