  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer is in full swing and it’s always a great time for some delicious summertime cocktails. Jake Rains, bar manager at Butcher & the Boar, shared these recipes with Mid-Morning viewers.

COCKTAIL RECIPES:

Blueberry Basil Cooler- 

2oz.  Pinnacle Vodka

2oz. House made Blueberry Shrub

1/2 oz Lemon juice

3 basil leafs

Topped with Soda Water

Garnished with a basil Leaf

 

Spicy Paloma-

2oz. Hornitos Plata
1 1/2 oz. House made Grapefruit Cordial

1/2 oz Campari

1oz. Lime juice

Served with a Chili Lime Salt rim

 

Butcher and the Boar Old Fashion-

2oz. B&B Knob Creek Single Barrel

1/2oz. House made Demerara Syrup

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Served with an orange spritz

Comments