



– A 33-year-old Shoreview man who authorities say videotaped himself sexually assaulting women while they slept has pleaded guilty to stalking and criminal sexual conduct.

Jeffrey Eldred pleaded guilty to one count of stalking, five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Monday. He was also charged with attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County.

According to a criminal complaint, Eldred had an intermittent relationship with a Bloomington woman from late 2017 through most of last year. Authorities say Eldred waited until “she was passed out and physically helpless before sexually assaulting her” on several occasions at her home. Eldred told police the victim did not know she was being filmed.

Last fall, a woman who stayed the night at Eldred’s home in Shoreview awoke to find him trying to have sex with her while videotaping it. In the morning, the woman was using his computer and found at least 40 videos of him having sex with women while they slept. She took photos of the videos and turned them over to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were able to identify the Bloomington woman and a woman for the case in Ramsey County. Though investigators say they hoped to identify other women in the videos, no other charges have been filed against Eldred.

As part of his plea, Eldred admitted factors including “multiple penetrations and cruelty” that will allow the judge to sentence him to more prison time than recommended by state guidelines.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 30.