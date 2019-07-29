



A lawsuit that challenges current Minnesota laws stipulating that wineries here must user a majority of Minnesota-grown grapes to make wine has moved forward. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Alexis Bailly Vineyard and Next Chapter Winery can move forward with their challenge to the existing laws.

“Minnesota is free to offer or not offer the farm winery license or to establish other license options for the production and sale of alcohol. What it cannot do—and what the Farm Wineries allege it has done—is condition a license on compliance with unconstitutional discrimination against out-of-state grape growers,” the 8th Circuit ruling reads.

The two vineyards have been working on the case since 2017.

They allege that the need to utilize a majority of Minnesota grapes in their wines puts them at an economic disadvantage, and makes their product more expensive for customers.

“The court recognizes the real burden this law places on us and recognizes the hard work we do at our vineyards. We don’t need Minnesota to get in our way, we need it to help allow us to make our wine as we and our customers see best,” Nan Bailly, owner of Alexis Bailly Vineyard, said in a press release.

You can read the full court decision here.