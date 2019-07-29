MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 400,000 low-income Minnesotans use food stamps, but due to a new rule, many may no longer qualify.

President Donald Trump is proposing to limit the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for people with bank accounts above $2,250 or with other assets.

But hunger experts say asset testing for food stamps does not ease hunger.

“The proposed cuts will literally take food off the table for Minnesota families,” Allison O’Toole of Second Harvest Heartland said.

The Twin Cities food shelf Second Harvest Heartland serves half a million Minnesotans every year for free — three quarters are working families.

“It is our neighbors. Our family members. Our colleagues. These are working Minnesota families who we serve who need a little help making ends meet,” O’Toole said.

The new limits could force 12,000 Minnesotans out of stores and into food shelves.

The new rule will hit low-income families, that make between $27,000 and $34,000 a year, the hardest.

Among those impacted and at risk of losing food stamps are 4,100 children, 3,300 Minnesotans with disabilities and 2,700 seniors.

The Trump administration says a Minnesota millionaire is a big reason for the change.

Rob Samsunder told FOX News he deliberately applied for and got Minnesota food stamps to expose program loopholes.

“If a person has money in the bank — 10,000, 20,000 — in my case, more, they should not be eligible for food stamps in my case,” Samsunder said.

State officials say food stamp fraud is very rare.

And the new rules will force low-income families to drain their bank accounts just to qualify.