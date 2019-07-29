  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Foley, Randall Weisser, Runaway Teen


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randall Weisser, 17, of Foley reportedly ran away from a shelter care facility in St. Cloud.

Weisser is described as an African American male who is about 5-foot-10, 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

(credit: Benton County Sheriff’s Office)

Randall is likely in the St. Cloud area.

Authorities say that investigators received information indicating that Randall’s recent personal choices are endangering his own well-being, so anyone with information on his location is urged to share it immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201, the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

Comments