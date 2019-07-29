Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.
According to the sheriff’s office, Randall Weisser, 17, of Foley reportedly ran away from a shelter care facility in St. Cloud.
Weisser is described as an African American male who is about 5-foot-10, 240 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Randall is likely in the St. Cloud area.
Authorities say that investigators received information indicating that Randall’s recent personal choices are endangering his own well-being, so anyone with information on his location is urged to share it immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201, the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.
