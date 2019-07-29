Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A worker was rescued Monday morning following a trench collapse at a construction site in downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to the collapse around 8 a.m. and found a man with his foot trapped in the debris of trench at a construction site on the 200 block of Park Avenue.
Firefighters from both Minneapolis and St. Paul worked for about three hours to free the man, removing debris by hand in order to prevent a further collapse.
The man is expected to be OK.
Officials say the recent wet weather likely played a role in the collapse.
You must log in to post a comment.