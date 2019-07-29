Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roots for the Home Team, the Twin Cities nonprofit that guides teen gardeners from recipe development to brand marketing to selling salads at Target Field, is growing its program offerings with new curricula to guide youth in building their personal foundations so they can continue their entrepreneurial journeys beyond the ballpark and into adulthood.
