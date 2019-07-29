MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair hopes you arrive at the Great Minnesota Get-Together thirsty, because they’ve got more than 50 new drinks to try there, though most are appropriate for adults only.
Among the 53 newly-announced beverages are such options as a Cotton Candy Cream Ale, by Lupulin Brewing Company, a Honey Bee Lavender Honey Meat, by Sociable Cider Werks, and a Lemon Drop Shandy, by Tin Whiskers Brewing Company.
The @mnstatefair says there will be 53 brand new beverages premiering or only at the fair: including Cotton Candy Cream Ale & Lemon Meringue Pie Ale from @LupulinBrewing; Cotton Candy Milkshake IPA @BigWoodBrewery; a mango ale @surlybrewing and an IPA w/mango puree @fultonbeer
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) July 29, 2019
Not everything that’s new this year will be incredibly sweet, though. There’s also going to be a Michelada, which will be mixed with hot sauce, lime and a blend of spices. And at the International Bazaar Stage, you’ll find a Mini-Sotan IPA by Summit Brewing Company, which will be a blend of British, American and German malts.
Outside of the world of beers and ciders, there will be a Minnesota Mimosa made with Cannon River Edelweiss sparkling wine, and a Northstar Frosé Blanc, made with lemon, orange and passion fruit juices combined with Round Lake Winery’s Skinny Dipping Tropical Passion white wine.
Additionally, there will be 27 returning beverages exclusive to the Minnesota State Fair, such as the Candy Apple Hard Cider from Sociable Cider Werks, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer from Big Wood Brewery, and the Dill Pickle Kölsch from Tin Whiskers Brewery.
Click here for the full list.
