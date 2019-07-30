  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the homicide of Lawrence Renfro in early July, West St. Paul Police said in a tweet Tuesday. A 19-year-old from Little Canada and a 22-year-old from Oakdale were arrested Tuesday on probable cause of second degree murder, police said.

The two men are booked at the Dakota County Jail, Interim Chief of Police Brian Sturgeon said.

A friend discovered 21-year-old Lawrence Renfro shot to death inside his apartment in West St. Paul the morning of July 9. He was a father of a baby boy, Renfro’s great uncle said.

