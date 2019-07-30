MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Postal workers are on alert after two of their own were targeted.

In recent weeks, two letter carriers have been shot at with a BB gun while delivering mail in north Minneapolis.

The first incident happened last Thursday. According to the U.S Postal Inspection Service, juveniles were firing BB guns in the area and at some point, the letter carrier was struck.

The second incident happened on Monday. A BB gun was fired in the vicinity of the letter carrier but did not strike the carrier.

Both of the carriers work out of the Lowry Avenue North Post Office.

No serious injuries were reported.

The assault of a letter carrier is a federal offense.

If you have any information regarding these incidents please call the US Postal Inspection Service 24/7 hotline at 877-876-2455.