MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Zoo welcomed a newborn llama over the weekend.
Zoo officials say the baby llama (known as a cria) was born Sunday, adding that the little girl and her mother, Calypso, are doing well.
The cria, which has yet to be named, and her mother will be visible to zoo-goers at the Llama Trek exhibit in the coming days.
Unlike humans, llamas can control when they give birth following an 11-month gestation period. Calypso was several weeks overdue ahead of the weekend; it’s possible she might have been waiting for ideal summer conditions.
Zoo officials say this is the second llama born at the zoo this year. The first came in May, just before the opening of the Llama Trek exhibit.
Cria typically weight about 20 pounds at birth and can walk almost immediately. The cria and mother bond by humming to each other.
