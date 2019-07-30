Comments
(credit: CBS)
This Saturday is your chance to ride your bike along Lake Minnetonka while supporting a good cause. Tour de Tonka has eight different distances to choose from. Some racers peddle for 16 miles and others for 100.
A portion of the proceeds goes to the ICA Food Shelf and Minnetonka Community Youth Education.
The Tour de Tonka is this Saturday, and most races start at Minnetonka High School at 7:30 a.m.
Tim Liftin, Executive Director of Minnetonka Community Education, was on WCCO 4 News at Noon Tuesday, and shared some tidbits about the Tour de Tonka, but you can click here to get all the information you need.
