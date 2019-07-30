MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Airport police arrested a 37-year-old Delta pilot from Rosemount on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol Tuesday morning, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport said.
Flight 1728 was set to fly from Minneapolis to San Diego around 11 a.m. Tuesday when police detained the pilot, who was on the plane. An arrest is pending a toxicology report, the airport says.
TSA screening agents found the pilot with an empty bottle after leaving the screening area. He is not currently charged or in jail and has no criminal history with the Hennepin County Jail.
The plane never left the gate and passengers were asked to leave the plane.
In a statement, Delta said its alcohol policy is “among the strictest in the industry” and has no tolerance for violation.
